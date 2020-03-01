Bruins rally in second half, down cold-shooting Wildcats

LOS ANGELES (KOLD News 13) - Chris Smith scored 17 points to lead UCLA to a 69-64 win over Arizona Saturday night.
UCLA (19-11) was down by six at halftime, but the Bruins came alive in the second half to edge the Wildcats (19-10) in the Pac-12 showdown.
Nico Mannion scored a game-high 19 points while Zeke Nnaji added 16 points for Arizona.
The Wildcats shot 45 percent from the field, but were only 6-for-21 from the 3-point line and 10-for-16 from the free throw line.
Arizona, which has lost three straight, also committed 12 turnovers and was called for 25 fouls.
The Wildcats will wrap up the regular season with two straight home games. They will host Washington State at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Washington at 8 p.m. Saturday.
