CCSO: Man and mother arrested for stolen checks scheme

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and his mother on suspicion of stealing checks and using them at several locations, according to a release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
It stated the detectives from agency’s Financial Crimes and Major Crimes team were investigating company checks stolen from the Lawley Automotive Group that were forged and cashed at banks in Sierra Vista, Bisbee and the state of Missouri.
They removed evidence from a home in Bisbee and a vehicle parked at Lawley Ford in Sierra Vista, according to the release. Deputies counted of $3,000 in checks cashed, plus another 30 uncashed checks.
After serving both search warrants, detectives arrested Charles Burton, 31, and his 52-year-old mother, Gloria Burton, on Thursday, February 27. The sheriff’s office stated both of them are accused of theft, fraud, forgery and conspiracy.
