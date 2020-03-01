President Trump reacts to restaurant owners who received backlash for showing support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump has reacted to the backlash two Mexican restaurant owners are receiving after attending a Trump rally last month.
In a tweet, President Trump wrote:
“The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s!”
Online commenters said they should be leaving politics out of their business, but the Rivas’ say it’s their right of free speech.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.