Sabino basketball teams split on state championship runs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sabino High school boys and girls basketball teams finished the season with one loss and one winning championship title.
The boys basketball team ended their Saturday game against the Patriots in a 42-54 score. Pablo Gutierrez made a couple of the biggest plays in Sabercat history with a steal and scored to tie the game up with 22.5 seconds left.
The girls basketball team made their fourth trip to the final Saturday and won the State Championship in a game that ended in 42-35. Kamryn Doty led Sabino with 15 points, Lauryn Manion had 12 and Dorroh scored nine and pulled down 15 rebounds.
