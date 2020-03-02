Don’t miss the free tree festival March 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - How much do you really know about trees?
This weekend you could find out a lot more at the free celebration of all things trees. The tree festival will offer demonstrations, information booths and activities for the whole family.
The festival will be held Saturday, March 7 at Reid Park at the smaller pond from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
You will even be able to watch the Arizona state Tree Climbing Championship and compete in a tree scavenger hunt for prizes.
Arizona Community Tree Council, Trees for Tucson, and Tucson Clean & Beautiful will be hosting the festival while participating organizations include Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Tucson Audubon, Desert Harvesters, Iskashitaa, Reid Park Zoo, Corazon Latino, Saguaro National Park, Pima County Department of Environmental Quality and several food trucks.
Visit www.tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org or call (520) 791-3109 for more information.
