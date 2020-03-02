FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chance to kick off the workweek!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Monday, March 2, 2020 due to rain and possible mountain snow in the forecast. Peak timing will be late afternoon through this evening. Temperatures will also be much cooler through Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see a warm up back into the 80s for the weekend!
MONDAY: First Alert Action Day! Showers increase (60 percent) along with much cooler temperatures. Highs ill be in the upper-50s.
TONIGHT: 40% chance of rain and mountain snow. Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for morning showers. Skies clear with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
