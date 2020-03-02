Survivors of colon cancer walk the 18th hole of Cologuard Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ralph Romero, otherwise known as Mr. Cholla coaches the Chargers soccer team, a cheerleader on the sidelines for his kids. He was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer last spring—news that hit the team hard.
“I can only imagine what it’s like for Ralph… his last month, this could be his last day,” said one if his players.
They dedicated their season to the coach they love, and Sunday, they dedicated a walk for him. A few of his students came to the Cologuard Classic to support him.
“So (many) people with a lot of love in Tucson, makes me cry,” said Romero.
On the last day of the Cologuard Classic, survivors take to the 18th hole, walking together.
“It’s hard. It’s really, really hard, but I’m going to beat this. We’re all going to beat this,” he said.
Jennifer Ruddle, Mrs. Arizona, might not be the face you think of when it comes to colon cancer, but she is walking side-by-side with Romero.
“I am a stage four colorectal cancer survivor,” said Ruddle.
She’s hoping to use her platform to bring change and a cure to colon cancer. Still in active treatment, Ruddle has undergone chemo, radiation and four surgeries. When she was diagnosed a couple years ago, she was given an 11 percent chance of survival at the age of 41.
“I was probably in denial at first because how could this happen to me?” she said.
Ruddle hopes fewer people will be walking with her and Romero in the future, pleading for people to get screened and listen to their bodies.
“If you see something, or you feel off, go talk to your doctor,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.