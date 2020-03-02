Tucson man sentenced to life in prison for deadly drive-by shooting

Jesus Castro killed in 2018 shooting that injured his son

Anthony Rene Fimbres (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 2, 2020 at 12:54 PM MST - Updated March 2 at 12:58 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Monday, March 2, for his role in a deadly shooting that killed one man and injured his son.

Anthony Rene Fimbres was found guilty in November 2019 of the April 2018 murder of 51-year-old Jesus Castro.

Castro’s son was also injured in the shooting that happened in front of a residence in the 8100 block of East 20th Street.

Police said Fimbres owned a vehicle that matched the description of the one used in the shooting and that was later found burning only a few streets away from the shooting. Fimbres had purchased the vehicle just before the shooting.

