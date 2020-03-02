Tucson Water offering free toilets to needy families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Did you know inefficient toilets can be the biggest water wasters inside the home?
That’s why Tucson Water is offering low-income families free replacement of their older toilets.
Mobile-home parks, condos and townhouses are eligible if the park is a Tucson Water customer.
If you are a homeowner, homes that qualify must be built in 2010 or earlier. Toilets that qualify for replacement are usually made before 2008. If you're unsure, the date of manufacture is generally stamped inside the tank or lid of the toilet.
Officials said replacing an old, leaky toilet will actually save a single-family home around 7,500 gallons of water annually. That means at least $80 a year will go right back into customers' pockets.
“It meets our objective overall in terms of reducing water use and increasing the efficiencies with which we use water. CHRPA (City and Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona) gets a big benefit because their job is to support the community and make this a better community to be in while helping these low income customers,” said Fernando Molina, Public Information Officer, Tucson Water Department.
Income requirements:
Number of Persons in Household - 2019 Annual Income Limit
1 - $35,800
2 - $40,900
3 - $46,000
4 - $51,100
5 - $55,200
6 - $59,300
7 - $63,400
8 - $67,500
This program is made possible through a partnership between the City and Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona.
To sign up for a free toilet replacement, call CHRPA at 520-745-2055 or visit their website HERE.
