Two arrested after body found in wash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Feb. 27th, shortly before 10 a.m., the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a man identified as 42-year-old Troy Beebe from Casa Grande found deceased in the Santa Cruz Wash off of Anderson Rd south of Maricopa-Casa Grande Hwy.
Authorities determined Beebe had been the victim of a vehicular assault near his home. His body was then relocated to the wash, which is where deputies located Beebe deceased.
Robin Franklin, 37 and John Radcliff, 36 have both been booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center for First Degree Murder.
The incident does not appear to be random and authorities say the victim knew the suspects.
“I want to thank all our staff involved in investigating these cases. In both incidents, we were able to track down and arrest the suspects in a matter of hours,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Hopefully this will bring the victims’ families some closure.”
