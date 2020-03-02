WATCH: Pilot executes picture-perfect landing at Phoenix Goodyear Airport

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The pilot of a small single-engine plane executed a perfect belly landing at Phoenix Goodyear Airport late Monday morning.
The plane reportedly was missing a wheel and landing gear. The plane spent several minutes circling Phoenix Goodyear Airport to burn fuel.
Video from the Arizona's Family News Chopper was watching as the pilot descended and the plane kissed the runway. Video showed the pilot and their passenger running from the plane as soon as it came to a stop.
The City of Phoenix has owned and operated Phoenix Goodyear Airport, which was built by the Navy, since July 1968. The airport is classified as a general aviation reliever airport for Sky Harbor. Phoenix Goodyear Airport says it has one of the best general aviation runways in the country.
