Woman arrested following fatal hit and run near Coolidge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Saturday, Feb. 29 around 8:10pm, Pinal County Sheriff’s Officers was called in reference to a fight and a possible intentional hit and run on E. Turquoise Trail and N. Sierra Dr. outside of Coolidge.
The victim, 53-year-old Peggy O’Neil, was pronounced dead on scene.
33-year-old Chanda Eckert was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder.
This remains an ongoing investigation and authorities say the incident does not appear to be random as they believe the victim knew the suspect.
“I want to thank all our staff involved in investigating these cases. In both incidents, we were able to track down and arrest the suspects in a matter of hours,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “Hopefully this will bring the victims’ families some closure.”
