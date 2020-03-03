Arizona’s McDonald named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year

Thomas, who is the only player in the Pac-12 with 40 blocks and steals this season, has been a dominant force on the defensive end all season long. She averaged 1.94 blocks per game in Pac-12 play, which is the most of any player in the conference. She finished the regular season second in blocks per game (1.6) and fourth in steals per game (1.8). Against Washington, she became the only player in school history to have six blocks and four steals in one game.