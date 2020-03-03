Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren coming to Arizona this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Democratic Presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren will both stop in Arizona this week.
Sanders will appear at a rally in Phoenix on Thursday while Warren plans to host a town hall in Phoenix on Saturday.
Sanders’ event will be at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the same venue that President Donald Trump held his rally last month. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the rally will start at 6:30 p.m.
While the rally is free, the campaign officials want attendees to RSVP, which they can do here. Parking will be $10.
AZ Central’s Yvonne Wingett Sanchez was the first to report on Warren’s event, but no other information is available at this time.
Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election isn’t for another two weeks, but Democrats are already making up their minds and casting their ballots in a state that votes overwhelmingly by mail.
