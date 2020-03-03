Coronavirus concerns mean lower prices at gas pump

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the spread of the coronavirus induces panic on markets, oil prices are taking a hit.
That means lower prices at the pump.
Analysts from GasBuddy said everyone will see similar declines across the nation, but how fast we get there depends on what state you live in.
Right now, Tucson drivers are only seeing prices fall a few pennies.
But if you're not in a rush to fill up your tank, wait.
Analysts said prices should be lower later in the week.
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in Tucson on Tuesday is $2.42.
In a month from now, prices had been predicted to average around $2.46. That price is expected to be lower now.
"If the situation with the coronavirus worsens globally, prices will probably remain low and fall for a period of at least several weeks, maybe longer. If the situation improves, then gas prices will probably go up as well,” Patrick DeHaan Head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said.
Across the nation, 26 states currently have their lowest priced gas under $2 a gallon.
Meanwhile, the national average has fallen six cents in the past week.
