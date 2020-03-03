FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain sloooowly moving out!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Monday, March 2, 2020 due to rain and possible mountain snow in the forecast. Peak timing will be late afternoon through this evening. Temperatures will also be much cooler through Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see a warm up back into the 80s for the weekend!