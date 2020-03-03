Gym steps up sanitation practices as COVID-19 cases climb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As Coronavirus cases continue to climb, gyms and fitness centers are taking precautions to stop the spread of germs.
A local gym in Tucson, Power and Exercise Fitness Center, is going the extra mile to keep the gym as clean as possible. Gym owner Lawrence Imeza is asking members to wipe down each piece of gym equipment they touch. Imeza said he’s avoiding shaking hands and giving hugs but is strongly encouraging hand washing.
“Not only when you go to lunch but every time you train a person,” he said. “After every client, you wash your hands after that."
Due to concerns over the Coronavirus, Imeza is asking people to not visit his gym if they don’t feel well.
"Any other time, if you're not feeling good, we let you come in and we would work around it,” he said. “Now it's like, please stay home."
He said some clients have stayed home and missed personal training sessions which has slightly impacted his business.
The Centers for Disease Control has released the following recommendations:
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care,
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
