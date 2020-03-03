KOLD INVESTIGATES: Closing Florence Prison could cost taxpayers millions annually

Bitter said Florence is highly dependent on the distribution of revenue from the state, which is typically based on population estimates received from the U.S. Census Bureau each May. Bitter said the inmates at the Florence Prison, make up about 13% of the town’s population. If the nearly 4,000 inmates are transferred to prisons and jails outside of Florence, Bitter said that could hurt the funding they used to fund the police department, fire department, street paving and more.