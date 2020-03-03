Southern AZ Ink Master: Anthony Michaels continues to be a master of his craft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - His love for tattooing at an early age has taking him as far as winning national competitions.
Anthony Michaels is no stranger in his hometown.
After winning Season 7 of the hit show Ink Master, Michaels expresses how grateful he is for the recognition he gets on a daily basis. His impact has people from across the country booking Michaels to leave a permanent impression on them.
“Tattooing became a thing for me in 7th grade. I remember seeing a teacher during recess, his sleeve kinda rose up and I dropped the basketball or whatever I was doing. Ran over there and asked ‘what is that?’ He explained the process and it clicked.”
Since his grand victories, Michaels opened his own shop. Now, a little over a year later, he’s joined by multiple tattoo artists that help complete and balance out the work environment.
His goal in all, “I really want to use my platform to see if I can make a positive difference in this industry.”
For more information on Anthony Michaels, follow him on Instagram.
Tattoo inquiries may be submitted via email at antmikesbooking@gmail.com.
