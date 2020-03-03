WHAT IS IT? Crane flies taking over Tucson

Everyone wants to know - Do these bite? Are they harmful? Are they helpful?No, adult crane flies do not bite, sting or suck blood. They are harmless. While the larvae has the chewing mouth parts to feed on decomposing organic matter, adult crane flies do not, and many believe they don't eat at all during their roughly 2-week life span. If they do eat, they only eat nectar. Think about that the next time you decide to run around your house like Rambo armed with flip-flops.