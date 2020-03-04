Cleaning products fly off store shelves amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the novel coronavirus spreading across the globe, it’s leaving store shelves bare.
Inside Costco, the toilet paper was completely sold out as of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning along with paper towels and hand sanitizer.
The stores receives shipments nightly, but the products seem to have a short shelflife.
Leslie Fisher is one of the many customers stocking up on items Tuesday.
“I’m just stocking up on some extra provisions. You know, canned things, stuff that doesn’t take a lot of trouble to prepare. Why not just think ahead, just in case?” Fisher said.
Nancy Keith and Paul Houston only came to get regular groceries and were shocked by what they found.
“Toilet paper—paper towels are gone," Keith said.
Across town at Tucson Medical Supply, owner Jerry Long said his shelves tell a similar story.
“I got bare shelves over there,” Long said. "Totally sold out of hand sanitizer. I’m expecting a shipment this week. I don’t know if it’ll be a full shipment or a partial shipment.”
And the highly coveted face masks are now limited to packs of 10 per customer. However, Long said that could soon change with no word of new shipments.
"We may start packaging them in packs of five,” he said.
What you can’t find in his store is even harder to come by online. The price of hand sanitizer skyrocketing, with some 8 ounce bottles that would typically cost under $1 at Walmart are almost $100.00 on Amazon.com.
“It doesn’t seem to be logical based on what we’ve heard about what the dangers are and what you should do about it,” Houston said.
It’s preparations for peace of mind, a lesson in patience at the stores and a reminder to have a reasonable plan both now and following this possible pandemic.
“If it all pans out and we’re okay, I’ll just give it all to the food bank,” Fisher said.
Purell, a popular cleaning company that produces hand sanitizer, announced that it will increase production in the wake of the shortage. Walmart and other stores plan to speak with suppliers to stock up bare shelves.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.