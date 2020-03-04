Community Food Bank to begin warehouse renovation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank will begin renovation of produce storage, volunteer facilities, and parking space as it moves forward with a $3.8 million project.
The first phase of the project includes increasing and improving available parking for people being served by the Food Bank. The project marks the first significant structural improvements since the Community Food Bank purchased the building 25 years ago, when it was used as a furniture warehouse.
The changes will better equip the Food Bank to handle rescued, edible produce which has increased significantly in the last several years and totaled 46 million pounds last year.
The project includes a new cooler to increase storage capacity of perishable foods, modifying receiving docks to be temperature controlled, and increasing parking by more than 40 percent.
“We enter into this remodel project with careful thought and planning. This facility needs improvements to handle an increased amount of produce and other food we are distributing. We are moving forward with nearly half of the funds needed so far and we’re confident in the support of the community for the remaining funds,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
The Food Bank will remain open during the 12-month construction project, which should not disrupt services.
