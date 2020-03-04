FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has called for an Action Day for Monday, March 2, 2020 due to rain and possible mountain snow in the forecast. Peak timing will be late afternoon through this evening. Temperatures will also be much cooler through Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll see a warm up back into the 80s for the weekend!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs will be in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
