Green Fields School holds open house ahead of reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school on Tucson’s northwest side that abruptly closed after 85 years will reopen its doors to students this fall.
Green Fields School will reopen as a tuition free public charter school in August.
On Wednesday, March 4, they’re holding an open house to introduce the new school to the public.
Green Fields School has a long history in this community, and while it will operate a little differently, the new owners said they will honor the traditions and culture of the old Green Fields' history.
The average class size for the charter school will be 25 students or less.
The campus will also feature a professional theater, swimming pool, 20,000 volume library and much more.
Originally, the school cost thousands of dollars a year for students to attend.
Now, Green Fields is doing things a little differently.
“The objective of the open house is to get parents and students familiar with what Green Fields going forward will be all about. Now it will be K-12 public charter school, tuition free,” said Rowen Bensch, educational facilitator of Green Fields.
Since the school closed its doors last summer, the new owners have been hard at work replacing roofing, updating classrooms, replacing air conditioners, heaters and more.
If you’re interested in Wednesday night’s open house and want more information about the school, you can find everything you need to know on the Green Fields website.
