Local healthcare workers, hospitals prepare for potential COVID-19 outbreak in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local hospitals are taking precautions to protect healthcare workers from possible infection as the COVID-19 outbreak continues worldwide.
Banner University Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gordon Carr said the hospital has plans in place to screen patients, protect staff, prepare isolation rooms and keep supplies in stock.
Carr said isolation rooms have negative room pressure to stop air from circulating into other rooms or the hallway and help prevent the spread of infection.
Nurses and doctors are prepared with protective gear, which includes face masks, gowns, gloves and face shields.
"It's in line with the level of personal protective equipment that our staff already use when frequently taking care of patients with other respiratory infections," Carr said.
Hospital officials are working with its suppliers on a daily basis to keep plenty of gear and equipment on hand, he said. Banner Health is staying in close communication with hospital workers on the front lines.
"Talking with staff members on a daily basis to address any questions or concerns they may have,” he said. “We are also checking in with our front line teams on our hourly basis."
Tucson Medical Center released a statement on COVID-19. Hospital officials said they are following procedures to identify and contain any possible novel coronavirus cases and planning ahead to ensure the medical center has the supplies needed for healthcare workers and patients.
The Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System said it’s monitoring the situation and collaborating with public health officials, “to ensure veterans benefit from the latest prevention, testing and treatment protocols and develop emergency management plans for medical centers.”
Carondelet Medical Group spokesperson Angela Martinez said the medical system is monitoring updates from public health agencies, looking over infection prevention processes, keeping track of its supply chain and ensuring personal protective equipment is accounted for.
