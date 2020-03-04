UPDATE: Intersection reopens after police chase, collision on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An intersection on the northwest side has reopened after a police chase and collision, Wednesday morning.
Sabino Canyon Road is now open in all directions, except southbound Sabino Canyon, south of Tanque Verde.
Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a car in the intersection, but the car continued driving. The car hit another car during the chase before driving away.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area at this time.
