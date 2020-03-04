Tucson council extends e-scooter pilot program 6 months

"We consider it corporate litter that's being allowed. When we walk out of our house, it's there, it's everywhere,” said Rosen, who lives in the Iron Horse neighborhood. “We have to live with it every day. [E-scooters] are supposedly being used by people who want transportation, but what we are seeing in Iron Horse is [they are] actually being used by people -- young people -- who are using it for recreation. They are also being used in the evenings to go to bars and then the machines are left in our driveways, in our parks, in our parking places, on our street corners. I’ve had near collisions with these things.”