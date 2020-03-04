WACTH: Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect caught on camera

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a burglar who was caught on camera stealing from a stranger’s home in January.
Investigators responded to to an alarm at a home on the 6700 block of north Positano Way in Tucson on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, according to a PCSD news release. The homeowner told investigators she saw someone in her house through her personal surveillance system.
When deputies got there, no one was in the home, but the owner’s surveillance showed a white man in his 30s entering through the home’s backdoor and taking cash off a nearby table, the release stated. The man was last seen wearing a red hat, blue T-shirt and blue pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit and anonymous tip to 88-CRIME or 88CRIME.org.
