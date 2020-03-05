Arizona doctor indicted for selling drugs out of his home, local restaurants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich indicted Dr. James Barsz for prescribing drugs out of his Casa Grande home after the state medical board restricted his privileges.
Barnsz initially agreed to stop prescribing controlled substances following an investigation into his practices in May 2019, according to a news release. However, an additional investigation found Barnsz continued to prescribe narcotics despite the restriction and surrendered his license September 13, 2020.
Barnsz is accused of writing prescriptions for select patients on an informal basis at local restaurants or his home, where no medical evaluation was performed, according to the release. He wrote the prescriptions in exchange for cash or gift cards.
Barnsz’s charges include one count of fraud and five counts of unlawful administration of narcotic drugs.
