CORONAVIRUS WATCH: Pima County residents being tested for virus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health authorities across Arizona are closely watching the latest outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), a respiratory illness caused by a new virus from China.
The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed Thursday, March 5, Pima County residents are being tested for the virus. There was no word on how many people are being tested or what hospitals are involved, if any.
KOLD News 13 will continue to update and add links to this story throughout the outbreak. Bookmark this page for the newest information available.
As of Thursday, March 5, there is one confirmed case in Arizona but a second case is being categorized as presumptive following a positive test.
That means a second patient has tested positive for the virus, but it has not been confirmed yet.
According to the AZDHS, 36 people have been tested for the virus so far. There are six tests pending and 28 tests came back negative. You can check on the state’s coronavirus numbers HERE.
The first case was connected to Arizona State and the person likely contracted the virus while traveling. The patient has since recovered.
The second case involves a man in his 20s. The state said he is not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The individual came into contact with a confirmed case from outside of the state.
“With the case counts increasing around the country, it is no surprise that we have another case here in Maricopa County,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for disease control for Maricopa County Department of Public Health. “The good news is that this individual is in stable condition and is expected to have a full recovery, as are most people who become infected with this disease”
During a news conference Monday, the Arizona Department of Health Services said residents should expect additional cases, which is typically in disease surveillance. It is important to note, it does not mean the disease it more severe.
“Public health and safety are the most important responsibilities of state government — and we are taking this threat seriously,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “When it comes to our response and preparation here in Arizona, we have an outstanding team at the Arizona Department of Health Services led by Dr. Cara Christ — and I believe there’s no one better in the country at this.”
"The Arizona Department of Health Services is working closely with our local and federal partners to identify cases of COVID-19 and prepare the community for possible spread of the virus,” said Dr. Christ. “We are creating and distributing guidance for partners including healthcare, first responders, schools and childcare centers, universities, law enforcement, businesses, and other community partners.
Authorities have confirmed the virus can spread from person to person, but there’s a lot they still don’t know about it.
This new coronavirus is in the same family of viruses that can cause the common cold or more severe illnesses such as SARS.
Although scientists believe it originated with animals, the virus is now spreading from person to person. Most of the reported cases outside of China involved people who recently traveled there.
Fever, cough and shortness of breath are common with coronavirus. In severe cases, patients have pneumonia in both lungs.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for coronavirus. Medical care can help relieve the symptoms.
The easiest way to slow the spread of the virus is for everyone to practice basic hygiene:
- Wash your hands frequently (with soap and water for at least 20 seconds)
- Cover your mouth (with a tissue or your sleeve) when you cough.
- If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Many household disinfectants tout their ability to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.
Lysol and Clorox even mention “human coronavirus” on the back of some of their containers, but do these disinfectants really kill the novel coronavirus?
The United States Environmental Protection Agency is weighing in. The disinfectants are thought to be effective against the novel coronavirus, but it has not been scientifically proven.
The risk of getting novel coronavirus in the U.S. remains low, but Tuesday, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official warned that the virus is expected to spread in the U.S.
To avoid catching any virus, practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently. Wipe down your work space. Use a tissue when you sneeze or cough and keep your hands away from your face. Also, don’t share water bottles and stay home if you aren’t feeling well.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, so do questions and misinformation.
Officials with the Pima County Health Department is continuing to monitor the virus within the county.
Their office has been flooded with calls this week from many residents wanting to know how to prepare for a pandemic.
“Anything new and unknown is scary,” said Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department.
Tips for separating fact and fiction can be found HERE.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams urged consumers to stop buying face masks.
Retailers like CVS and Walgreens said they’ve noticed an increase in demand for the masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, according to CNN.
“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” Adams tweeted. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”
Operators at 911 centers across southern Arizona are screening calls for possible cases of coronavirus.
ADHS confirmed the state’s first case Sunday, Jan. 26. The following day, experts offered resources and guidelines from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Emergency Medical Services for first responders to limit their exposure to coronavirus.
Before those emergency crews respond to a situation, 911 operators will ask some additional questions to people who mention respiratory issues.
Corona beer is addressing the similarities its name shares with the deadly coronavirus.
Constellation Brands, which brews the lager, said in a statement that customers “understand there is no link between the virus and our business.”
Still, two recent surveys show the brand is suffering from negative buzz around the virus.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.