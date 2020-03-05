FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The low pressure system has moved off to the east with an upper level ridge building in behind it. With this, we’ll see a warm up back into the 80s for the weekend!
THURSDAY: Clouds building with highs in the low 80s. Gusty winds up to 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Gusty winds up to 40 mph.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Gusty winds.
SUNDAY: 20% chance of rain. Highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs will be in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. 10% chance of rain.
WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
