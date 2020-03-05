$134 million groundbreaking in Nogales may end border issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A groundbreaking ceremony held in Nogales on Wednesday morning marked the beginning of a $134 million project that will end traffic snarls for drivers coming through the Mariposa port of entry.
More than 300,000 trucks, many loaded with time sensitive produce and electronic parts, pass through the port every year.
A few years ago, the port received a $250 million upgrade, which made it possible to move trucks through at a one-every-minute pace.
However, once they got into the U.S. along State Route 189, they found the going to be very slow.
The three mile run from the port to the entrance to Interstate 19 is crowded with local traffic, school buses and trucks from Mexico.
Added into the issues, is a series of stop lights makes for a traffic nightmare.
“It’s just an incredible congestion here,” said Jaime Chamberlain, owner of J-C Distributing and a vocal advocate for a solution for the past ten years. “We’re going to relieve that congestion.”
Gov. Doug Ducey was the guest of honor for the groundbreaking. The state chipped in $25 million for the project.
“Arizona is the No. 1 trading partner for Mexico,” Ducey said. “This will allow us to compete and defeat places like California and Texas.”
The roadway will include a flyover ramp which will allow local traffic to use the present roads but the motorists from Mexico will use the higher ramp, taking time off their trip.
“Hopefully it translates to safety, number one and obviously dollars and economic opportunities for the state of Arizona,” Chamberlain said. “So we’re very pleased with this.”
Construction will begin in April and is expected to take 18 months.
