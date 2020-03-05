OVPD looking to identify fraud, theft suspect

OVPD says this woman is involved in theft, fraud and is asking the community in identifying her. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)
March 5, 2020 at 1:02 PM MST - Updated March 5 at 1:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a woman who they believe committed major thefts and frauds in Oro Valley, Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff.

The woman pictured is seen wearing scrubs and has a tattoo on her left ring finger.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call the Oro Valley Police Department at (520) 229-4900, reference case #V20010919.

