OVPD looking to identify fraud, theft suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a woman who they believe committed major thefts and frauds in Oro Valley, Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff.
The woman pictured is seen wearing scrubs and has a tattoo on her left ring finger.
Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call the Oro Valley Police Department at (520) 229-4900, reference case #V20010919.
