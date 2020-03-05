PACC takes in 72 cats and kittens from hoarding case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is asking for help after taking in 72 cats from a hoarding case on the northwest side.
The animals were collected near W. Oracle Jaynes Station Rd. and N. San Joaquin Ave.
The cats range in age from very young kittens to adults. The clinic is examining them all, but most appear to be in good health.
This is a joint investigation with the Sheriff Department’s Animal Cruelty Division. Animal Protection Officers from PACC assisted with the removal of the animals. The conditions inside the home were poor. The floor was littered with waste, litter, and trash. Animal Protection Officers plan to place traps in the home to make sure all cats are safely captured.
The shelter is unseasonably full at the moment, taking in 79 pets on Wednesday. Currently, there are 418 puppies and dogs at the shelter, along with 154 cats and kittens. Those numbers do not include the foster pets. In foster care, there are an additional 314 dogs and puppies, along with 215 cats and kittens.
“We aren’t usually this full so early in the year,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “It’s a combination of things like this hoarding case, the start of kitten season, and an outbreak of pet illnesses in the community.”
PACC is taking care of 6 dogs that are being treated for distemper. They range in age from puppies to adults and all came from different parts of the community. These pets are all in foster care so they can recover more quickly outside of the stressful shelter environment.
“Fostering sick dogs, like these pups who have distemper, truly saves their lives,” Hassen said. “When they are away from this loud, overwhelming shelter they relax and finally start to recover. Dogs tend to get better more quickly in foster care than they do in the clinic.”
To help make room for incoming cases, the shelter is offering free adoptions starting Thursday for pets four months and up. There is a $20 licensing fee per dog. This impromptu sale will last through Sunday.
For people who would like to help, but can’t adopt a pet full-time, the shelter also needs fosters for all types of pets. Folks interested in fostering can email PACC.foster@pima.gov or just show up to the shelter any time it is open. Another way people can help is by making a donation to PACC’s official nonprofit partner, Friends of PACC. There’s also an Amazon Wish List of needed items on PACC’s website.
