Trail of blood leads to investigation in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police officers are investigating a trail of blood in Midtown, Thursday, March 5.
While on a separate call in the area, officers came across the scene on Balboa Ave. south of Fort Lowell.
Detectives are now looking at nearby surveillance cameras.
Authorities don’t know if someone is the victim of a crime, but are treating it as a crime until they have more information.
The area is closed right now for investigation. Stay with KOLD News 13 for more updates.
