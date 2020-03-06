Animals bite people at Sabino Canyon, Santa Ritas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two animals attacked people at Sabino Canyon and the Santa Ritas, Thursday, March 5.
A fox bit a person at Sabino Canyon and a skunk bit a person in the Santa Ritas, according to Arizona Game and Fish. The animals were both killed by the victims and will be tested for rabies.
The victims who were bit are receiving rabies treatments.
Foxes, skunks and bats are the most common animals to carry rabies, according to the AZ Game and Fish, who reminded the public to avoid contact with animals and to call 623-236-7201 if needed.
