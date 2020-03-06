Bernie Sanders rallies for support in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of people filed into the Veterans Memorial Coliseum to support Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Thursday night.
“In November we are going to teach Donald Trump a lesson in democracy because we are going to make him a one term president," Sanders told the large crowd.
The event was Sen. Sanders’ first visit to Arizona during his 2020 campaign. While it was the Senator’s first time hosting an event this year, his campaign said an army of volunteers have already hosted hundreds of events in the state.
“Not Bernie Sanders or anybody else can do it alone. We need a movement of people,” said Sanders.
“It’s probably the most important election we’ve had in my lifetime," said Gary Clicker, who stood near the front of the line in the state fairgrounds before doors opened for the event.
“I’m feeling more energized after Super Tuesday. It is now a two person race for sure," said Andre Carr, who drove from Tucson for the rally. "I’ve already had conversations about the differences between him and Joe Biden. It’s been interesting and I think a lot of the country is going to be having the same discussion.”
“We need change. A lot of people say we should keep going slow, but I feel like going slow is just standing still or moving backward. Change is what we need," said veteran Ashley Salloway.
Despite disruptions with protesters in the stands, the cheers for change were in blue and white.
Of the supporters KOLD News 13 spoke with, many were siding with Sanders over healthcare, employment opportunities and education for all.
“I’m a veteran so I know how it feels to go to school without having to worry about anything with the GI Bill and I think if everyone had that access, everyone would have an opportunity to do better for the whole country," said Salloway.
With a stop in the desert on the road to the White House, Sanders said he would be the man behind the wheel to drive Donald Trump out of office come Fall.
“Let’s go vote, let’s go win Arizona," Sanders said. “Let’s defeat Donald Trump, let’s transform the country."
“If anybody can, he can," Clicker said when we asked if he believed Sanders could beat President Trump in an election. "And if he does, we hope he does, things will change dramatically.”
Arizona’s Democratic Party will hold its Presidential Preference Election March 17.
