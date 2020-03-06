Contractor injured while working on border wall in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A contractor working on the border wall in Arizona was injured in a construction accident Thursday, March 5, according to the Tucson Sector Border Patrol.
It’s still unclear what exactly happened, but an agent with the Tucson Sector Border Patrol confirmed that at least one person was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.
The condition of the worker is unknown, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol.
Officials with the Tucson Sector Border Patrol released the following statement:
“A contract worker on the border wall construction crew sustained injuries in an accident Thursday afternoon at a construction site near Lukeville when construction materials struck him. The crewmember was treated on scene before being transported via air ambulance to a local hospital. CBP cares for the well-being of our total force and will monitor our teammate’s condition closely. The nature and severity of the injuries sustained are unknown at this time. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”
