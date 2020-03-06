Donations needed for Pima Paws for Life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson animal shelter may have to close its doors soon because of money issues.
Pima Paws for Life is a no-kill animal shelter and clinic that takes in sick animals and nurses them back to health until they find a forever home.
Because the shelter focuses on sick animals, their vet bills are pretty costly, meaning funding is drained to pay basic utilities.
Workers said if they shut down, some of the animals will be moved to shelters, while the fate of animals, like their older dogs, is unknown.
That's why they're asking for the public's help.
“I think a lot of people, because we’re a small organization, don’t even know that we’re here. We just wanted to say, ‘Hey, we’re here and we could really really use a donation!’ Even $5 is a huge help,” Kim Walker, president of Pima Paws for Life, said.
Thanks to some generous volunteers any amount donated up to $1,000 will be matched.
If you would like to give, you can check out their website pimapawsforlife.org.
People are also welcome to come down to the shelter. It is open seven days a week and the hours are listed online.
