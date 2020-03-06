DPS: Drunk Arizona woman abandoned scooter, bit guard during Bernie Sanders rally

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona woman was arrested late Thursday, March 5, following an incident during Bernie Sanders’ rally in Phoenix.
Arizona DPS said Judy Louise Schafer got drunk, abandoned her motorized scooter, crawled on the floor and bit a security when she was asked to leave.
DPS said Schafer, of Mesa, was taken to a hospital while the guard received treatment for a bite on his arm.
The 61-year-old Schafer is facing a charge of assault and disorderly conduct, according to DPS.
