Fire, ambulance crew confined to their homes after treating coronavirus patient in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of firefighters and ambulance workers in Scottsdale is being urged not to leave their homes after treating a man who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to Kelly Corsette with the City of Scottsdale, four firefighters with the Scottsdale Fire Department evaluated a man who later tested positive for the virus. They helped Maricopa Ambulance transport him to the hospital. Since the man had a presumptive positive, the firefighters and the two-person ambulance crew were sent home and followed the “social distancing guidelines” for 12 to 14 days, Corsette said. That means they’re asked not leave their homes and to monitor their symptoms.
One of the firefighters has since been cleared to go back to work. The firefighters and ambulance workers haven't shown any signs of having the coronavirus, Corsette said. Corsette added the crew members followed standard procedures when treating the man and there is no cause for concern among anyone else who the crew members may have treated.
Health officials say if you haven’t been called, you are not at risk of getting the coronavirus from this man. For more on the coronavirus, visit this website.
