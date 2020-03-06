Fire, ambulance crew confined to their homes after treating coronavirus patient in Scottsdale

According to Kelly Corsette with the City of Scottsdale, four firefighters with the Scottsdale Fire Department evaluated a man who later tested positive for the virus. They helped Maricopa Ambulance transport him to the hospital. Since the man had a presumptive positive, the firefighters and the two-person ambulance crew were sent home and followed the “social distancing guidelines” for 12 to 14 days, Corsette said. That means they’re asked not leave their homes and to monitor their symptoms.