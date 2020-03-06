Flight fares decline following COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 outbreak is taking a toll on the tourism industry. Many airlines have slashed fares and waved fees to cancel or change flights.
A search on Google Flights shows several travel deals flying from Tucson International Aiport with “less than usual prices.” A round-trip flight from Tucson to Washington D.C. is $137, Tucson to Miami is $177 and Tucson to Indianapolis is $163.
A travel specialist and owner of DSA Vacations Terry von Guilleaume said airlines are working hard to fill empty seats.
"They want to keep operating so deals will be natural,” he said. “But for how long can a business keep offering deals just to get people to travel."
Several airlines have waived fees for changing and canceling flights.
Hawaiian Airlines is offering a no-change fee for a new flight booked between March 1 to March 16.
United has waived its no change fee for flights booked between March 3 and March 31. Travelers can change bookings for free over the next 12 months.
Alaska Air will allow customers to make a one-time change at no cost for new bookings between Feb. 27 and March 31. Travelers have the option to cancel their trip and deposit funds into their My Account wallet.
Jetblue Airways has waived its change and cancellation fees for bookings between Feb. 27 and March 11 for travel through June 1.
American Airlines will waive change fees for flights bought between March 1 and March 16.
Von Guillearme said he doesn't expect the airline industry will offer such extreme discounts for an extended period of time and eventually will cancel unfilled flights.
"You can't fly a plane that's only 20 percent full, so you need to cancel that flight,” he said. “Some of the major airlines have just started doing that."
He said he expects the novel coronavirus to have a major economic impact on the tourism industry in a similar manner to past world events.
"We know what happened in the United States after 9/11, and we know what happened with ebola and ebola just affected Africa,” he said. “The coronavirus is affecting the whole world.”
Officials with the Tucson International Airport said staff is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommendations from other government officials as the outbreak continues.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.