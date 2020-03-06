UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after first responders find him in burning house

Fire happened on Corona Road near Sixth Avenue

House fire on Corona Road
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 6, 2020 at 6:08 AM MST - Updated March 6 at 6:36 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An elderly man was taken to a hospital after first responders found him inside a house that was burning early on Friday morning, March 6.

Crews from Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to West Corona Road, near South Sixth Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

Police at the scene detained one person, but said it was unrelated to the fire.

No further details were immediately available. This story will be updated when details are released.

