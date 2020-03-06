UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after first responders find him in burning house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An elderly man was taken to a hospital after first responders found him inside a house that was burning early on Friday morning, March 6.
Crews from Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to West Corona Road, near South Sixth Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.
Police at the scene detained one person, but said it was unrelated to the fire.
No further details were immediately available. This story will be updated when details are released.
