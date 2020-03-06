Pima County Health Department tests locals for COVID-19 infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department said less than a dozen people have been tested in the county for the Coronavirus.
So far, 36 people have been tested in the state.
There have been two positive cases in Arizona, with six pending tests, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County Health Department officials said testing used to be confined to people who had contact with a patient or had been to an area with the virus, but now that the state has that ability to test anyone, more people will be tested as long as supplies last.
“Several people have been tested. Every day, I anticipate people are going to get tested. All the tests have been negative so far,” Dr. Bob England, interim director for Pima County Health Department, said.
They also said people have been tested since January — the first submission being sent around the middle of the month.
“Even before we had the state lab, we were testing people and sending the tests to Atlanta for the CDC to test. … Now it will be a lot faster,” England said.
Health officials said, of course, the best way to prevent the spread of any kind of virus is to wash your hands, don’t touch your face and stay home if you’re feeling sick.
