Police respond to barricaded subject in apartment complex on east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police responded to a barricaded subject at an apartment complex, Friday afternoon.
The Tucson Police Department said the situation is happening at Broadway Blvd., near Pantano Rd.
Authorities believe the person inside is armed and are blocking off the road as a precautionary measure, TPD said.
Broadway Blvd. from Pantano to Prudence is blocked off at this time. Hostage negotiators are at the River Oaks Apartments, attempting to get the individual out.
