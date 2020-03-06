Police respond to barricaded subject in apartment complex on east side

Broadway Blvd. from Pantano Rd. to Prudence Rd. is blocked off at this time.

Police are dealing with a barricaded subject at River Oak Apartments. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 6, 2020 at 2:37 PM MST - Updated March 6 at 4:00 PM
BARRICADE SITUATION

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police responded to a barricaded subject at an apartment complex, Friday afternoon.

The Tucson Police Department said the situation is happening at Broadway Blvd., near Pantano Rd.

Police are dealing with a barricaded subject at River Oak Apartments. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Authorities believe the person inside is armed and are blocking off the road as a precautionary measure, TPD said.

Broadway Blvd. from Pantano to Prudence is blocked off at this time. Hostage negotiators are at the River Oaks Apartments, attempting to get the individual out.

