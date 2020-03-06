RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Dirty conditions cause concern at eastside restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A popular restaurant chain had one of its Tucson locations put on probation after an inspector went through the kitchen.
An inspector with the Pima County Health Department issued a probationary rating to the Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Broadway Boulevard near the Park Place Mall during a routine inspection late last month.
According to the report from Feb. 20, an inspector found food sitting on dirty equipment and a dirty substance “smearing” the inside of the ice machine.
The inspector also noted “dried food debris hanging from refrigerator racks” that could’ve contaminated food that was unwrapped underneath.
“Excessive” was a word repeated several times through the report. "Excessive encrusted grease” was found underneath equipment, an “excessive soil accumulation” was found in a container for clean kitchen utensils and there was “excessive” trash in the kitchen.
According to the health department, the dirty conditions could attracts bugs and rodents and could create a bacteria or fungi that could spread to food.
The inspector also observed a food handler “constantly” wiping their gloves on dirty apron while preparing food.
The restaurant was re-inspected March 2 and passed. According to the follow-up report, the inspector noted that the areas of concern had all been cleaned.
