Saguaro National Park offers summer youth employment opportunity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park is offering a summer Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) program for teens ages 15 to 18.
YCC is an 8-week youth employment program consisting of three main components: conservation work, environmental education, and outdoor recreation.
YCC enrollees will have the opportunity to work on a variety of conservation projects in Saguaro National Park and the surrounding region, including trail work, environmental restoration work, campground maintenance, and resource management.
A normal work week consists of five eight-hour workdays, arriving at Saguaro National Park on Monday morning and returning home Friday evening for the weekend. During the week, YCC crew members will camp near their work site, which may be remote.
Participants will be paid $12.00 an hour for 40 hours per week and are tax exempt.
In addition to work, the crew will engage in daily education lessons about the local ecology of Southern Arizona and participate in various recreational outings including day hikes, backpacking trips, field trips, and more!
YCC is not just a work program, it's a chance to learn, play, and grow in the natural world.
To apply visit Saguaro National Park’s website.
