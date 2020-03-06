State, county officials collaborating to reduce COVID-19 exposure during Presidential Preference Election

“My goal is to make sure voters are able to cast their ballots in a manner that is safe and meaningful to them,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said. “Arizona has a number of ways people can make their voices heard. I am recommending that voters call their county recorder or visit my.arizona.vote to request a ballot-by-mail by today’s 5 p.m. deadline. This will ensure voters have an option to vote by mail and avoid Election Day crowds.”