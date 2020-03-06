Taste This, Tucson: Feasting through the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Huzzah! It’s that time of year again when Arizonans gather to celebrate an unforgettable period in history — The Renaissance.
2020 marks the 32nd Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, which means it’s time to dust off your armor, gowns and crowns and head over to be a part of this special celebration.
Taste This, Tucson traveled to the far away land exclusively for all the eats and treats to feast upon.
No trip to the Renaissance Festival would be complete without first grabbing a Turkey Leg. If you want to eat like a King or Queen, the Turkey Leg is the way to go. We got ours at The King’s Grill.
For those who don’t fancy meat or dairy, The Gourmet Sausage Shoppe serves Tikka Masala. This meal served with naan and jasmine rice is sure to give you the energy you’ll need to make it through an action packed day at the Renaissance Festival. The curry in this dish gives it a spicy kick!
Only royalty and the very wealthy consumed meat regularly, so if living in luxury is what you desire, then a Turkey Leg is a must!
New to the realm is the Smoked Gouda Mac-n-Cheese. We stopped by the Dragon Inn to try this newly famous dish! If you’re a fan of cheese (and who isn’t), then make sure to try this bowl of creamy shells and cheese for yourself!
Last, but certainly not least, we tried her majesty’s most coveted — chocolate sweets from The Chocolate Maker. Taste This, Tucson host Yasmine Lopez, chose the S’more On A Stick, while our festival guide, Lady Prudence, tried the Raspberry dipped in chocolate. The Chocolate Maker is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth with the wide variety of chocolate sweets sold here.
