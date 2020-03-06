UA adjusting absence policy due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is adjusting its class absence practices due to the current concern over the spread of the coronavirus.
The changes will go into effect on Monday, March 16 as students return from Spring Break.
According to a memo sent to all Arizona faculty members, the changes will align with the advice from the Centers for Disease Control on how best to limit the spread of infectious diseases.
“It is critical that students feel that they can miss one class or a series of classes without penalty, to adhere to the public health protocol to limit disease spread.”
Campus protocol starting on March 16:
• Students will be strongly encouraged to stay at home if they feel sick, and most especially if they think they may have an infectious disease.
• Students that need to miss a class, or series of classes, due to illness, are responsible for emailing their course instructor, with copy to the Dean of Students at DOSdeanofstudents@email.arizona.edu, to let them know of the need, as soon as possible. There is NO need for a medical excuse to be provided, at least initially (see below).
• Students are responsible for completing any work that they might miss due to illness, including assignments, quizzes, tests and exams.
• Students are responsible for communicating with their instructor(s) via the means of communication established by the instructor(s), e.g., via D2L, email, text, etc.
• Students who need to miss more than one week of classes in any one semester will be required to provide a doctor’s note of explanation to DOS-deanofstudents@email.arizona.edu. The Dean of Students Office will communicate the receipt of the note (with expected end date) out to the relevant faculty.
Faculty members have also been asked to offer reasonable accommodations for students who cannot make it to class due to illness, including options like the ability to join live lectures online or to request students take quizzes or write essays on the material covered to receive credit for attendance and participation.
Currently, there are no cases of COVID-19 at the University of Arizona.
According to the AZDHS, 51 people have been tested for the virus so far. There are 15 tests pending and 33 tests came back negative. You can check on the state’s coronavirus numbers HERE.
The confirmed case was connected to Arizona State and the person likely contracted the virus while traveling. The patient has since recovered.
